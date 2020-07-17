Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 18th July 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Arsenal will look to build on their shocking 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last competitive game as they take on Manchester City in this FA Cup game.

The Gunners had been looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Tottenham and they did just that with a win over the Premier League Champions. They now look to take that form to the FA Cup and try to beat Manchester City in this game.

Manchester City are the defending champions of the FA Cup and Pep Guardiola’s side won’t want to just surrender their crown in the semifinal without a fight.

They have lost the Premier League title to Liverpool but they still have the opportunity to win the Champions League and FA Cup.

The Gunners have already played City twice this season with both games ending 3-0 losses but they would feel that had they finished their last match with 11 men, the outcome would have been different.

Mikel Arteta was the assistant manager of Manchester City for a long time and he will be looking to get one over on his former side when both teams line up.

Having beaten Liverpool in their last game, Arsenal’s players should be confident of pulling off another upsetting win in this game, especially as the game is being played at a neutral ground.