Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester United vs Chelsea Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 19th July 2020 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Manchester United and Chelsea meet in this interesting FA Cup semifinal game with both teams looking to get to the final and win the competition.

Manchester United have gotten the upper hand in recent clashes against Chelsea this season and they will look to build on that here, however, the Blues will be aiming for a victory now that the chips are down.

With four wins and no losses from their last five matches against Chelsea, Manchester United seem to have found a formula for upsetting their rivals ahead of this game.

Both teams are also battling for a place in the Champions League this season. The Blues currently have the upper hand in that race as Frank Lampard’s men are 3rd in the league table.

These teams are also led by managers who are looking to earn their first major trophies as football managers and both will be making their players understand the importance of this game.

Manchester United are in the midst of a solid run of form ahead of this game as they haven’t lost any of their last 15 games in all competitions and they won’t want that run to end in this game.

Chelsea have been a little inconsistent in their recent games with three wins and two losses from their last five games.

Bookmakers have priced Manchester United up as ever so slight favourites with Chelsea being priced up as slight underdogs.