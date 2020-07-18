Juventus vs Lazio Preview

Juventus vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 20th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT Juventus is marching towards yet another Italian Serie A title. The Old Ladies have made the Italian top flight one of the more boring league’s to watch with no team being able to sustain a title challenge against them. Lazio has been one of their biggest challengers this season, however, the Rome side has been in a poor run of form since the restart and another defeat for them in this game would effectively end their title challenge. Both of these teams have struggled in their most recent fixtures and despite this, Juventus is still top of the standings because of the good position that they had put themselves in before their recent slump. Lazio has lost three of their last four matches ahead of this game while Juventus haven’t won any of their last three games ahead of this match, losing one. Lazio should be buoyed by their most recent record against the Old Ladies as they have won their last two games against the league leaders. Both wins ended in a 3-1 score line but neither was at the Allianz Stadium so Juventus will be confident of getting some revenge in this game despite the absence of fans. Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo are also competing for the Golden Boot and both players will look to score here with Ronaldo just behind the Italian by one goal. This match gets underway at 20:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
Serie A Table
Serie A Results
Juventus vs Lazio
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Allianz Stadium
Date: 20th July 2020
Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT
Juventus is marching towards yet another Italian Serie A title. The Old Ladies have made the Italian top flight one of the more boring league’s to watch with no team being able to sustain a title challenge against them.
Lazio has been one of their biggest challengers this season, however, the Rome side has been in a poor run of form since the restart and another defeat for them in this game would effectively end their title challenge.
Both of these teams have struggled in their most recent fixtures and despite this, Juventus is still top of the standings because of the good position that they had put themselves in before their recent slump.
Lazio has lost three of their last four matches ahead of this game while Juventus haven’t won any of their last three games ahead of this match, losing one.
Lazio should be buoyed by their most recent record against the Old Ladies as they have won their last two games against the league leaders.
Both wins ended in a 3-1 score line but neither was at the Allianz Stadium so Juventus will be confident of getting some revenge in this game despite the absence of fans.
Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo are also competing for the Golden Boot and both players will look to score here with Ronaldo just behind the Italian by one goal.
This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: