Juventus vs Lazio Preview

Juventus vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 20th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

Juventus is marching towards yet another Italian Serie A title. The Old Ladies have made the Italian top flight one of the more boring league’s to watch with no team being able to sustain a title challenge against them.

Lazio has been one of their biggest challengers this season, however, the Rome side has been in a poor run of form since the restart and another defeat for them in this game would effectively end their title challenge.

Both of these teams have struggled in their most recent fixtures and despite this, Juventus is still top of the standings because of the good position that they had put themselves in before their recent slump.

Lazio has lost three of their last four matches ahead of this game while Juventus haven’t won any of their last three games ahead of this match, losing one.

Lazio should be buoyed by their most recent record against the Old Ladies as they have won their last two games against the league leaders.

Both wins ended in a 3-1 score line but neither was at the Allianz Stadium so Juventus will be confident of getting some revenge in this game despite the absence of fans.

Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo are also competing for the Golden Boot and both players will look to score here with Ronaldo just behind the Italian by one goal.

This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 +35 77 2 Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 34 +38 71 3 Atalanta 34 21 8 5 94 44 +50 71 4 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 +33 69 5 Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 +17 57 6 Milan 34 16 8 10 53 43 +10 56 7 SSC Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 +9 53 8 Sassuolo 34 13 9 12 63 58 +5 48 9 Hellas Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 +0 45 10 Bologna 34 11 10 13 48 57 -9 43 11 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 -1 42 12 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 -2 40 13 Fiorentina 33 9 12 12 41 45 -4 39 14 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 -12 38 15 Torino 33 11 4 18 41 60 -19 37 16 Udinese 33 9 9 15 31 46 -15 36 17 Genoa 33 7 9 17 40 63 -23 30 18 Lecce 33 7 8 18 41 74 -33 29 19 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 -40 21 20 SPAL 33 5 4 24 23 62 -39 19

