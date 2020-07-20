Watford vs Manchester City Preview

Watford vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vicarage Road Date: 21st July 2020 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

Watford will look to start the post-Nigel Pearson era when they welcome Manchester City to Vicarage Road for this tough game.

The Hornets have made their third managerial sacking of the season after they fired Pearson.

They still have small hopes of beating the drop but if they don’t win this game and other teams around them get favourable results then they risk going down on the final day of the season.

Manchester City have just been eliminated from the FA Cup after they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in the semifinal.

They now have just the Champions League to play for but they would not want to drop points in this game.

A win for City is important because Watford has struggled all season and Pep Guardiola’s men will be careful of the strugglers after they ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run with a 3-0 win earlier in the season.

Watford has two wins and three losses from their last five games while Manchester City has won all but the last of their last five matches.

City hold a fine head-to-head record against Watford with five wins from their last five head-to-head meetings with City scoring 14 goals and conceding none in their last two meetings.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal Manchester United 18:00 West Ham United Liverpool 20:15 Chelsea Manchester City 16:00 Norwich City Newcastle United 16:00 Liverpool Leicester City 16:00 Manchester United West Ham United 16:00 Aston Villa Southampton 16:00 Sheffield United Burnley 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Arsenal 16:00 Watford Chelsea 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Everton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 +48 93 2 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 +58 75 3 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 +15 63 4 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 +28 62 5 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 +28 62 6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 +14 58 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 14 14 8 49 38 +11 56 8 Sheffield United 36 14 12 10 38 35 +3 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 54 10 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 +8 53 11 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 49 12 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 -11 46 13 Newcastle United 36 11 10 15 37 55 -18 43 14 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 -17 42 15 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 37 16 Brighton & Hov… 36 8 13 15 37 53 -16 37 17 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 -23 34 18 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 31 19 AFC Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 31 20 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 21

Latest Premier League Results