Watford vs Manchester City Preview

Watford vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Vicarage Road
Date: 21st July 2020
Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT
Watford will look to start the post-Nigel Pearson era when they welcome Manchester City to Vicarage Road for this tough game.
The Hornets have made their third managerial sacking of the season after they fired Pearson.
They still have small hopes of beating the drop but if they don’t win this game and other teams around them get favourable results then they risk going down on the final day of the season.
Manchester City have just been eliminated from the FA Cup after they were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal in the semifinal.
They now have just the Champions League to play for but they would not want to drop points in this game.
A win for City is important because Watford has struggled all season and Pep Guardiola’s men will be careful of the strugglers after they ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run with a 3-0 win earlier in the season.
Watford has two wins and three losses from their last five games while Manchester City has won all but the last of their last five matches.
City hold a fine head-to-head record against Watford with five wins from their last five head-to-head meetings with City scoring 14 goals and conceding none in their last two meetings.
