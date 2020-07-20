Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Liverpool vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 22nd July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Chelsea visit Liverpool after their win over Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinal. The Blues need to win this game more than Liverpool as they are currently fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League. The Reds were looking to break Manchester City’s 100 points record but their loss to Arsenal last time out means that they won’t be able to achieve that anymore. They have nothing to play for in this game other than pride but they are unbeaten in the league at home since 2017 and they won’t want Chelsea to end that run in this game. Frank Lampard’s side beat Liverpool in the FA Cup the last time both teams met but Liverpool has already beaten the Blues twice this season – once in the Super Cup and another time at Stamford Bridge in the league. Liverpool is one of the teams that have struggled since the restart with the Reds winning just two of their last five games and none of their last two ahead of this game. Chelsea hasn’t really struggled with inconsistency recently as the Blues have four wins and one loss from their last five games. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
