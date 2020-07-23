Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 23, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne

Competition – Coupe de France

Stadium: Stade de France

Date: 24th July 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG returns to competitive action after the coronavirus outbreak forced the French football governing body to curtail their league season early.

The French champions still have to play this French Cup final and they would be glad they do because it should help them prepare for their Champions League campaign next month.

The Parisians have been in fine form since their return from the break that has seen them play some friendlies.

They beat Celtic 4-0 in their last friendly game and that was their third consecutive friendly win – they won the other two 7-0 and 9-0.

Saint Etienne earned their place in the final after a fine showing in the competition from the very start.

They will be happy to have something to play for but their form in the friendly games they have played before this match has been dismal.

Claude Puel’s side has played five friendlies ahead of this game and they lost the last two to Anderlecht.

Puel will no doubt look at those as warm up games with the results unimportant and he will be looking to get a solid performance from his side when they take to the field for this game.

Check Also

Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Napoli will look to end this season on a high after their shocking 2-1 loss ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.