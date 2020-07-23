Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Competition – Coupe de France Stadium: Stade de France Date: 24th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG returns to competitive action after the coronavirus outbreak forced the French football governing body to curtail their league season early.

The French champions still have to play this French Cup final and they would be glad they do because it should help them prepare for their Champions League campaign next month.

The Parisians have been in fine form since their return from the break that has seen them play some friendlies.

They beat Celtic 4-0 in their last friendly game and that was their third consecutive friendly win – they won the other two 7-0 and 9-0.

Saint Etienne earned their place in the final after a fine showing in the competition from the very start.

They will be happy to have something to play for but their form in the friendly games they have played before this match has been dismal.

Claude Puel’s side has played five friendlies ahead of this game and they lost the last two to Anderlecht.

Puel will no doubt look at those as warm up games with the results unimportant and he will be looking to get a solid performance from his side when they take to the field for this game.