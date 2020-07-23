Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Napoli vs Sassuolo

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – San Paolo

Date: 25th July 2020

Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

Napoli will look to end this season on a high after their shocking 2-1 loss to Parma last time out.

Sassuolo also lost their last league game against Milan after two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic confounded them to yet another loss.

Ahead of this game, Napoli has already lost out in the race for the last Serie A’s Europa League spot however they will look to use this game as preparation for their Champions League game against Barcelona.

Sassuolo is also not exactly playing for anything at the moment as they are 8th in the league table and 8 points off 7th position.

Napoli’s inconsistency since the return of football has cost them a place in Europe next season.  They have won just two of their last five games since the restart.

Sassuolo haven’t done much better either since the restart with two wins, two draws and a defeat in their last five games.

Napoli has been the dominant team when these sides have met recently with three wins and two draws coming from their last five head-to-heads.

This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.

