Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Napoli vs Sassuolo Competition – Serie A Stadium – San Paolo Date: 25th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

Napoli will look to end this season on a high after their shocking 2-1 loss to Parma last time out.

Sassuolo also lost their last league game against Milan after two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic confounded them to yet another loss.

Ahead of this game, Napoli has already lost out in the race for the last Serie A’s Europa League spot however they will look to use this game as preparation for their Champions League game against Barcelona.

Sassuolo is also not exactly playing for anything at the moment as they are 8th in the league table and 8 points off 7th position.

Napoli’s inconsistency since the return of football has cost them a place in Europe next season. They have won just two of their last five games since the restart.

Sassuolo haven’t done much better either since the restart with two wins, two draws and a defeat in their last five games.

Napoli has been the dominant team when these sides have met recently with three wins and two draws coming from their last five head-to-heads.

This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Udinese 18:30 Juventus Lazio 20:45 Cagliari Milan 20:45 Atalanta Brescia 16:15 Parma Genoa 18:30 Inter Milan SSC Napoli 20:45 Sassuolo Bologna 16:15 Lecce Roma 18:30 Fiorentina Hellas Verona 18:30 Lazio SPAL 18:30 Torino Cagliari 18:30 Udinese Juventus 20:45 Sampdoria Parma 18:30 Atalanta Inter Milan 20:45 SSC Napoli

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Juventus 34 25 5 4 72 36 +36 80 2 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 +51 74 3 Inter Milan 35 21 10 4 74 36 +38 73 4 Lazio 34 21 6 7 69 37 +32 69 5 Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 +22 61 6 Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 +11 59 7 SSC Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 +9 56 8 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 +4 48 9 Hellas Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 +0 46 10 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 -2 43 11 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 -2 43 12 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 -10 43 13 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 -1 42 14 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 -12 41 15 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 -21 38 16 Udinese 34 9 9 16 32 48 -16 36 17 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 -21 36 18 Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 -32 32 19 Brescia 35 6 6 23 33 74 -41 24 20 SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 -45 19

