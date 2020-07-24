Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 26th July 2020 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT Manchester United’s poor form has seen them take their Champions League destiny into the final day of the season and they have to avoid a defeat in this game to play in the Champions League next season. Leicester City is also looking to play in next season’s Champions League. They spent ten months inside the top four but their poor form since the restart has seen them fall down the league table and they have to win this game to finish inside the top four. Both of these teams have endured identical runs of form ahead of this match winning two of their last five matches ahead of this one. Manchester United recently suffered their first loss in over 18 games and they are now winless in their last two games prior to this match. The Red Devils have won two of their last five matches and they have won four of their last five matches against the Foxes, losing none. Jamie Vardy is leading the Premier League’s scorers chart with 23 league goals this season while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both scored 17 league goals for United this season. Bookies believe Manchester United will prevail at the King Power Stadium as they are priced up as slight favourites to come out on top however the odds are tight and leicester are in with a real shout of making it to next years Champions League. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester United’s poor form has seen them take their Champions League destiny into the final day of the season and they have to avoid a defeat in this game to play in the Champions League next season.
Leicester City is also looking to play in next season’s Champions League. They spent ten months inside the top four but their poor form since the restart has seen them fall down the league table and they have to win this game to finish inside the top four.
Both of these teams have endured identical runs of form ahead of this match winning two of their last five matches ahead of this one.
Manchester United recently suffered their first loss in over 18 games and they are now winless in their last two games prior to this match.
The Red Devils have won two of their last five matches and they have won four of their last five matches against the Foxes, losing none.
Jamie Vardy is leading the Premier League’s scorers chart with 23 league goals this season while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both scored 17 league goals for United this season.
Bookies believe Manchester United will prevail at the King Power Stadium as they are priced up as slight favourites to come out on top however the odds are tight and leicester are in with a real shout of making it to next years Champions League.
