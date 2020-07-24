Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 26th July 2020 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

Manchester United’s poor form has seen them take their Champions League destiny into the final day of the season and they have to avoid a defeat in this game to play in the Champions League next season.

Leicester City is also looking to play in next season’s Champions League. They spent ten months inside the top four but their poor form since the restart has seen them fall down the league table and they have to win this game to finish inside the top four.

Both of these teams have endured identical runs of form ahead of this match winning two of their last five matches ahead of this one.

Manchester United recently suffered their first loss in over 18 games and they are now winless in their last two games prior to this match.

The Red Devils have won two of their last five matches and they have won four of their last five matches against the Foxes, losing none.

Jamie Vardy is leading the Premier League’s scorers chart with 23 league goals this season while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both scored 17 league goals for United this season.

Bookies believe Manchester United will prevail at the King Power Stadium as they are priced up as slight favourites to come out on top however the odds are tight and leicester are in with a real shout of making it to next years Champions League.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Arsenal 16:00 Watford Burnley 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Everton 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Leicester City 16:00 Manchester United Manchester City 16:00 Norwich City Newcastle United 16:00 Liverpool Southampton 16:00 Sheffield United West Ham United 16:00 Aston Villa

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 37 31 3 3 82 32 +50 96 2 Manchester City 37 25 3 9 97 35 +62 78 3 Manchester United 37 17 12 8 64 36 +28 63 4 Chelsea 37 19 6 12 67 54 +13 63 5 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 +28 62 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 15 14 8 51 38 +13 59 7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 +14 58 8 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 +2 54 9 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 54 10 Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 +7 53 11 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 49 12 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 49 13 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 44 14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 42 15 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 38 16 Brighton & Hov… 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 38 17 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 34 18 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 34 19 AFC Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 31 20 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 21

Latest Premier League Results