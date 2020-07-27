Internazionale vs Napoli Preview

Internazionale vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 28th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

Napoli has just two games to ensure they end this season in a European place and they have to win both games starting with this one.

Inter Milan has already lost the title to Juventus and will try again next season but they know that they have to win their remaining two games to stand a chance of ending the season in 2nd position.

Inter won their last game 3-0 at Genoa but their inconsistent form has seen them win just one of their last three games.

Napoli needed four goals against them to be cancelled by VAR before they could beat Sassuolo 2-0 in their last league game.

Inter is unbeaten in their last six games with three draws and three wins. Antonio Conte’s men can however, drop down the league table if they don’t get maximum points from this game because they are just one point above Atalanta and Lazio.

Napoli is a point behind Milan in the race for the final European spot and they will be keen to get all the points here which will help their cause.

These teams have served up some crackers in their recent meetings with both teams getting two wins each from their last five head-to-heads.

This match gets underway at 20:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Parma 18:30 Atalanta Inter Milan 20:45 SSC Napoli Lazio 18:30 Brescia Sassuolo 18:30 Genoa Udinese 18:30 Lecce Sampdoria 18:30 Milan Hellas Verona 18:30 SPAL Fiorentina 20:45 Bologna Cagliari 20:45 Juventus Torino 20:45 Roma Lecce 01:00 Parma Bologna 01:00 Torino Brescia 01:00 Sampdoria Juventus 01:00 Roma Milan 01:00 Cagliari SSC Napoli 01:00 Lazio Atalanta 01:00 Inter Milan Genoa 01:00 Hellas Verona SPAL 01:00 Fiorentina Sassuolo 01:00 Udinese

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Juventus 36 26 5 5 75 38 +37 83 2 Inter Milan 36 22 10 4 77 36 +41 76 3 Atalanta 36 22 9 5 96 45 +51 75 4 Lazio 36 23 6 7 76 39 +37 75 5 Roma 36 19 7 10 71 48 +23 64 6 Milan 36 17 9 10 56 45 +11 60 7 SSC Napoli 36 17 8 11 58 47 +11 59 8 Sassuolo 36 13 9 14 64 62 +2 48 9 Parma 36 13 7 16 51 52 -1 46 10 Hellas Verona 36 11 13 12 44 48 -4 46 11 Bologna 36 12 10 14 51 60 -9 46 12 Fiorentina 36 10 13 13 44 47 -3 43 13 Udinese 36 11 9 16 35 49 -14 42 14 Cagliari 36 10 12 14 50 53 -3 42 15 Sampdoria 36 12 5 19 46 60 -14 41 16 Torino 36 11 6 19 43 64 -21 39 17 Genoa 36 9 9 18 44 68 -24 36 18 Lecce 36 8 8 20 47 80 -33 32 19 Brescia 36 6 6 24 34 76 -42 24 20 SPAL 36 5 5 26 26 71 -45 20

