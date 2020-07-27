Internazionale vs Napoli Preview

Internazionale vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 28th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT Napoli has just two games to ensure they end this season in a European place and they have to win both games starting with this one. Inter Milan has already lost the title to Juventus and will try again next season but they know that they have to win their remaining two games to stand a chance of ending the season in 2nd position. Inter won their last game 3-0 at Genoa but their inconsistent form has seen them win just one of their last three games. Napoli needed four goals against them to be cancelled by VAR before they could beat Sassuolo 2-0 in their last league game. Inter is unbeaten in their last six games with three draws and three wins. Antonio Conte’s men can however, drop down the league table if they don’t get maximum points from this game because they are just one point above Atalanta and Lazio. Napoli is a point behind Milan in the race for the final European spot and they will be keen to get all the points here which will help their cause. These teams have served up some crackers in their recent meetings with both teams getting two wins each from their last five head-to-heads. This match gets underway at 20:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
