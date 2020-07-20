Torino vs AS Roma Preview

Torino vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Grande Torino Date: 29th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT Torino host Roma in this game after surviving relegation from the Italian top flight and they will be keen to end the season on a high note. AS Roma is looking to end this season in a Europa League place and depending on other results, a draw might be enough for them to secure that. Torino has resorted to draws in their last two league games and they will start this match on the back of a three-game winless run. Roma on the other hand, head into this match in a fine run of form ahead of the end to this season. The Romans have won four of their last five games ahead of this game and they will be looking for a third consecutive win when they take to the field for this match. Both of these teams are being helped by goals from two fine attackers. Andrea Belotti has 16 league goals and 3 assists for Torino while Edin Dzeko has 15 goals and 7 assists for AS Roma. Torino beat Roma in the reverse of this game but Roma did win the three head-to-head games prior. This match gets underway at 20:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
