Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Competition – Coupe de la Ligue Stadium – Stade de France Date: 31st July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:45 GMT

PSG will look to continue their dominance of the French game when they take on Lyon in this Coupe de la Ligue game.

The Parisians have already won the league and the French cup, the latter of which they just beat Saint Etienne to earn on Friday.

Lyon will look to earn this cup and end an otherwise terrible season for them.

Lyon is one of the teams that suffered when the French Ligue 1 season was curtailed early as they ended the campaign outside the European places.

They were a team looking for a way to get the league season in France concluded and this will be their final game of the season.

They have the chance to earn a trophy this season and they will be keen to end PSG’s dominance of the French top flight.

Kylian Mbappe will miss this game for PSG after injuring himself against Saint Etienne while Moussa Dembele who has been Lyon’s top scorer in the league this season will look to take advantage of that and get his side the trophy.

PSG has won their last three head-to-heads against Lyon and they have won all but one of the last five.