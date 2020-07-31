Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – FA Cup Final Stadium – Wembley Stadium Date: 1st August 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final hoping that they can win it for a record 14th time and also return to Europe next season.

The Gunners have had a serious turnaround to their fortune after making a poor start to the season and they will hope to crown the season by winning this competition and entering the Europa League.

Frank Lampard has done an amazing job in his first season as Chelsea’s manager after securing a top four finish for the Blues.

Despite their inconsistencies, they have still managed to end the season in a Champions League place and he will look to win his first trophy as a manager when he leads his players on to the pitch for this game.

Both of these teams have three wins from their last five competitive games and they both won their final game of the season.

This is also a London derby and form almost never plays an important role in games like this with both being at their best to try and win the trophy.

Chelsea has had the upperhand in their head-to-head clashes with the Blues winning two and losing none of the last three games between these sides.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played an important role in the semifinal as his two goals were enough for Arsenal to beat Manchester City. The striker will be hoping that he can fire them towards a trophy and his first at the Emirates in this game.

An empty Wembley stadium will host this final and at present, Chelsea are clear favourites with bookmakers to come out on top in this game however Arsenal are priced up within reach and the odds suggest the game should be a competitive one.

Goal markets point more to goals being scored as over 2.5 goals is currently trading odds-on with bookmakers prior to kick-off.

The final gets underway at 17:30 BST.