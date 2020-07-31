Sassuolo vs Udinese Preview

Sassuolo vs Udinese Competition – Serie A Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore Date: 2nd August 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT These two struggling teams face each other in this game with nothing to play for and they will both be looking for a win to end the season on a high. Sassuolo is currently 8th in the league table and a win won’t take them any higher however, a defeat might see them drop down with Verona behind them by just two points. Udinese have gotten over their early season struggles to secure their top flight status early on. The visitors come into this game with 41 points from 37 league games and in the 14th position in the league table – it cannot get worse for them and they will have their eyes on doing better next season. Both of these teams have been inconsistent in their recent games – after failing to win in four games with two losses, Sassuolo turned on the style in their last game to beat Genoa 5-0. Udinese seem to have taken their eye off the ball after securing their top flight status as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Lecce in their last league game. Udinese won the reverse of this fixture 3-0 and they have won two of the last five times that these teams have met each other. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
