Sassuolo vs Udinese Preview

Sassuolo vs Udinese Competition – Serie A Stadium – MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore Date: 2nd August 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

These two struggling teams face each other in this game with nothing to play for and they will both be looking for a win to end the season on a high.

Sassuolo is currently 8th in the league table and a win won’t take them any higher however, a defeat might see them drop down with Verona behind them by just two points.

Udinese have gotten over their early season struggles to secure their top flight status early on.

The visitors come into this game with 41 points from 37 league games and in the 14th position in the league table – it cannot get worse for them and they will have their eyes on doing better next season.

Both of these teams have been inconsistent in their recent games – after failing to win in four games with two losses, Sassuolo turned on the style in their last game to beat Genoa 5-0.

Udinese seem to have taken their eye off the ball after securing their top flight status as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Lecce in their last league game.

Udinese won the reverse of this fixture 3-0 and they have won two of the last five times that these teams have met each other.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Brescia 17:00 Sampdoria Milan 19:45 Cagliari Atalanta 19:45 Inter Milan SSC Napoli 19:45 Lazio Juventus 19:45 Roma SPAL 17:00 Fiorentina Genoa 19:45 Hellas Verona Lecce 19:45 Parma Bologna 19:45 Torino Sassuolo 19:45 Udinese

Serie A Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Juventus 37 26 5 6 75 40 +35 83 2 Inter Milan 37 23 10 4 79 36 +43 79 3 Atalanta 37 23 9 5 98 46 +52 78 4 Lazio 37 24 6 7 78 39 +39 78 5 Roma 37 20 7 10 74 50 +24 67 6 Milan 37 18 9 10 60 46 +14 63 7 SSC Napoli 37 17 8 12 58 49 +9 59 8 Sassuolo 37 14 9 14 69 62 +7 51 9 Hellas Verona 37 12 13 12 47 48 -1 49 10 Fiorentina 37 11 13 13 48 47 +1 46 11 Parma 37 13 7 17 52 54 -2 46 12 Bologna 37 12 10 15 51 64 -13 46 13 Cagliari 37 11 12 14 52 53 -1 45 14 Udinese 37 11 9 17 36 51 -15 42 15 Sampdoria 37 12 5 20 47 64 -17 41 16 Torino 37 11 6 20 45 67 -22 39 17 Genoa 37 9 9 19 44 73 -29 36 18 Lecce 37 9 8 20 49 81 -32 35 19 Brescia 37 6 6 25 34 78 -44 24 20 SPAL 37 5 5 27 26 74 -48 20

Serie A Results