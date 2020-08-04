Manchester United vs LASK Linz Preview

Manchester United will continue their bid to win the Europa League this season when they take on out of form LASK Linz.

The Red Devils have managed to end their season in the Champions League places and they do not need to win this competition to enter Europe’s top club competition next season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking for his first trophy as their manager and the Norwegian will try to win this.

Linz come here in a terrible run of form that has seen them lose all 4 of their last four games ahead of this match.

Even their friendly game in preparation for this match ended in a 2-0 loss for them and with a 5-0 deficit from the first leg, there is very little to hope for as they come to Manchester for this match.

The Red Devils ended their season with an important 2-0 win at Leicester. However, they had a patchy run of form before that game.

Prior to that win, OGS men were winless in two games in the league and FA Cup and they also won just two of their last five competitive games.