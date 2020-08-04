Internazionale vs Getafe Preview

Antonio Conte has failed to beat Juventus to the Italian league title this season but he ended the domestic season very close and he will look to win the Europa League.

The Italians ended their season in fine form which should be seen as preparation for the end of the Europa League campaign.

Inter is unbeaten in eight matches, five of which were wins for them and they come into this game off the back of a three-game winning streak.

Getafe on the other hand, ended their La Liga season in dismal fashion as they struggled to get any kind impressive win before the campaign ended.

The Madrid-based side lost their last two league games of the season and they are winless in their last six games ahead of this match. Four of those games ended in losses.

Inter has a very inconsistent home form that has seen them earn wins in just three of their last five home games, losing one.

Getafe on the other hand, has had consistently poor form away from home with no wins in their last six away games, losing three of them.