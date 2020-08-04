Sevilla vs AS Roma Preview

These two in-form teams will look to take their fine domestic forms into Europe as they both look to win the Europa League.

Sevilla ended their La Liga season with a return to the Champions after a fine season under the management of Julen Lopetegui but they will want to end the campaign with this trophy in their cabinet.

AS Roma ended their season in fine form too, beating Juventus 3-1 away from home in their final game of the season.

Their late charge wasn’t enough for them to end this season in a Champions League spot in Italy but they secured Europa League football for next season and they will look to get into the Champions League by winning this competition.

After resuming their campaign with a series of draws, Sevilla finally found a way to win – they won five of their last six games before the end of the Spanish league season.

The Spaniards come here having forgotten how to lose as they are unbeaten in their last 17 matches.

AS Roma also made a fine end to their league season as they attempted a late push for a Champions League place.

They ended their season unbeaten in 8 games, 7 of which ended in wins for them and they will look to build on that in this game when the stakes are at their highest.