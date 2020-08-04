Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers Preview

Rangers visit Germany hoping to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of this game.

The Scotsmen have been working hard to resume their league season and deny Celtic from winning ten consecutive titles.

However, they will also hope that their preparations can help them make a miraculous escape from this round of the Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen couldn’t secure a return to the Champions League at the end of the Bundesliga season and they will look to do that by winning this competition.

They were in fine form in the Europa League before the break in football but have since struggled losing the German Cup to Bayern Munich in their last game which may affect their morale.

Having secured a 3-1 advantage away from home in the first leg, they are heavy favourites to get the job done in this game even if Rangers have been in competitive mode already.

Steven Gerrard’s side secured a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in their last game which was their first league game of the new Scottish season and they will hope that they can build on that with a win here even if they don’t qualify for the next round.