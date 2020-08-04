Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Etihad Stadium Date: 7th August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to build on their fine end to the season as well as their first leg 2-1 win over Real Madrid and record another win here which would help them reach the next round.

Real Madrid also had a fine end to their Spanish league season which ended with them winning the Spanish Primera.

The Spaniards have the highest number of Champions League trophies and they are royalty in this competition.

They will feel that they can use their experience to overturn the first leg result at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to retain their Premier League and FA Cup crown this season but overall, they made a fine return to football and that might serve them well as preparation for this game.

They won seven of their last 10 games and they kept a clean sheet in six of those wins which shows that they are becoming a better team overall.

Real Madrid ended their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Leganes however they had already won the league title at this point making that game less competitive.

Apart from that draw, they were perfect in their nine games prior, winning all of them – a run that helped them topple Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table.