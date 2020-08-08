Barcelona vs Napoli Preview

Barcelona will hope to get over their disappointment of losing out on the La Liga crown and Spanish Cup title and see if they can win the Champions League.

The disruption of the season saw the Spaniards lose their momentum in the race for the Spanish league title and they eventually surrendered it to Real Madrid.

They now have a chance to win the Champions League this season but they have the small matter of Napoli to handle in this game.

Napoli struggled and ultimately failed in their bid to end this season in a European place and they will hope to end this season by eliminating an underperforming Barcelona.

The first leg of this game ended 1-1 in Naples but a lot has happened since that time which makes this game unpredictable for both sides.

Barcelona will be the team under pressure when both sides take to the field for this game with the Catalans looking to salvage their season by winning this trophy.

Napoli will also be happy if they can go further than this although that will mean that they will have just a few days’ break before the start of the new Serie A season.

Lionel Messi will be hoping that he can lead Barcelona to their first Champions League crown in just over five years.