Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Preview

This game’s first leg result makes it conclusive but games aren’t won after just one leg and the Germans will look to finish the job here.

Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 3-0 in London in the first leg and the Blues who have struggled to end the season in the top four will hope that they can spring an unlikely surprise in this game.

The Germans head into this game off the back of winning yet another German league and cup double and they will look to add the Champions League trophy to their stunning season.

Chelsea on the other hand, is preparing for next season already with their fine recruitment drive.

The Blues will hope that they can be a better side in the competition next season but they will also feel that they have a chance of progressing here as well even though they are three goals down.

When these teams have met in recent times, the games have been very exciting and fans will be hoping for a cracking game albeit watching from the comfort of their own homes.

Bayern has won three and lost one of their last five head-to-head meetings with Chelsea ahead of this game.

The Germans will also still be angry at how Chelsea humiliated them in front of their fans to win the 2012 Champions League and that might inspire them to go for the win here.