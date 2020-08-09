Internazionale vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Inter and Bayer Leverkusen are two of the finest teams left in the Europa League and they will want to show the World that they want to win this trophy more than any other side.

Antonio Conte wanted to wrestle the Serie A title away from the hands of Juventus this season but in the end he failed.

He ended the domestic campaign just a point below Juventus and he will want to end this season with a trophy by winning this one.

Bayer Leverkusen wanted to end their domestic season with a trophy but they were beaten by Bayern Munich in the German Cup final.

This competition represents the only chance for the Germans to end their campaign with something tangible.

Leverkusen finished the job in their last round tie against Rangers after 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They still showed their superiority over the Scotsmen as they won the second leg 1-0 to reach this round.

Inter Milan also had to finish the job against Getafe and they did just that beating the Spaniards 2-0 in their last game.

Both of these teams have met twice in Europe before now with Inter Milan winning both games but that was in the 2002/2003 season so it almost counts for nothing in this game.