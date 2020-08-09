Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue his quest to win a trophy with this exciting Manchester United team after they missed out on winning the FA Cup.

The Englishmen passed the last round in fine colours as they defeated LASK Linz 7-1 on aggregate.

Copenhagen may also not be the strongest of opponents but the Danes should present a more serious challenge to the Red Devils.

Manchester United do not need to win this competition to make it into the Champions League next season as they have already secured a top four spot.

However, the Englishmen know that they need a trophy to go along with their latest brand of football and the likes of Bruno Fernandes will want it on their CV too.

Copenhagen has been in fine form heading into this game after they eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir in the last round.

The Danes also ended their domestic league season in fine form as they won their last two league games.

They will play Manchester United on the back of a three game winning streak and they will look to cause an upset against the Premier League side.

Mason Greenwood has been one of the stars of Manchester United in this competition and he will want to score here again.