Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Basel Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Basel Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – VELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) Date: 11th August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Two in-form teams, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel will lock horns in this game and attempt to get to the semifinals of the Europa League.

Shakhtar Donetsk have been one of the best teams in the competition this season and they will hope to make a statement by going as far as they can.

The Ukrainians eliminated Wolfsburg in the last round to reach this stage and they come here in the midst of a fine run of form that has seen them win four of their last five games.

Basel are also a team in form as they ended their league season unbeaten in their last eight games.

They eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt in the last round and they have now reached a stage that should be considered a success even if they don’t end up winning.

The Ukrainians have the better results in the head-to-head between these teams winning four and losing just one of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in fine form heading into this game as they have not lost any of their last 13 games in all competitions ahead of this game.