Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla FC Preview

Wolves will continue their fine run in the Europa League this season when they take on Sevilla in this game.

The Premier League side missed out on finishing this season in a European place and they will want to win this competition in order to play in the Champions League next season.

Sevilla has a rich history in this competition after winning it on several occasions and Julen Lopetegui will hope that he can earn another one for the club.

The Spaniards ended their season in a Champions League position and they don’t need to win this competition to get that however they will look to end this campaign with a trophy.

Wolves ended their league season with a loss at Chelsea which made them miss out on qualification for the Europa League next season.

That loss was their only loss in their last five games, three of which ended in wins for them including their last Europa League game against Olympiacos.

Sevilla had to put together a fine run of form towards the end of the season and they continued that in their last Europa League game.

They have won six of their last seven games in all competitions ahead of this game and they will look to earn another win here when all the chips are down.