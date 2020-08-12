Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

PSG and Atalanta face off in this game that promises to be one of the most exciting in these quarterfinals.

The Italians have been the surprise team of the competition so far after earning an unlikely place in the Italian top four and eliminating all comers to reach this round.

PSG has been looking for success in the European stage for years now and winning the Champions League is seen as the holy grail for them.

The Frenchmen have spent so much money to bring this trophy to Paris and this is yet another chance for them to try to win the competition.

Thomas Tuchel is the latest manager that will try to win the competition for the Frenchmen and he has Neymar and the likes of Marco Verratti to call on while hoping that Kylian Mbappe will be fit to play some part in or before the final.

Although they lost their last league game, Atalanta secured their top four spot in the Italian top flight at the end of the recently concluded season.

Their fairytale season continues and they will hope to spring a surprise by winning this competition like FC Porto did some years back.

PSG have been warming up well with several friendlies and they have also won two French cups since they resumed preparation for this competition.