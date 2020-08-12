RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Preview

RB Leipzig will hope to slide through this major hurdle against Atletico Madrid without their talismanic striker Timo Werner.

The German helped them achieve more success this season but he refused to stay with them for the conclusion of the Champions League after agreeing to join Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid made themselves one of the favourites to win this year’s edition after they eliminated Liverpool in the last round.

Diego Simeone’s men have reached the final on a number of occasions and suffered heartbreak.

However, now that some of the top teams like Liverpool and Real Madrid have been eliminated, they will feel that they can get to the final and try to win it yet again.

Leipzig is one of the overachieving teams in the competition this season and after securing a spot in the Champions League in the Bundesliga yet again next season, they will look to end their season in an even more fairytale manner by lifting the Champions League.

The Germans were held to a 1-1 draw in their last friendly game ahead of this match by Wolfsburg and they have two wins and one loss from their last five matches.

Atletico hasn’t played a game since the end of their league season on the 19th of last month but they ended their season with no losses in their last 18 games in all competitions.