Manchester City vs Lyon Preview

Manchester City face a very tough and impressive Lyon side when they take to the field for this game.

Both of these teams overcame tough opponents in the last round as Manchester City beat Real Madrid while Lyon eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

Manchester City reached the semifinal of this competition in 2016 and that remains their closest attempt to win the trophy.

Pep Guardiola has conquered English competitions but he knows that no one will take him seriously unless he wins this competition with the Cityzens.

The Blues of Manchester will have to be at their very best to beat this Lyon team that proved in the last round that they can be difficult to play against.

Lyon had a bad season after they started slowly and they ultimately missed out on a place in Europe via the French league table after the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They fought against that decision but they will not win that battle. They will now look to go as far as they can in the Champions League and they will be hoping that it will be beyond the quarterfinal stage at the expense of Manchester City.