Sevilla vs Manchester United Preview

Sevilla vs Manchester United Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – RheinEnergieStadion Date: 16th August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will continue their march towards winning this season’s Europa League title when they take on Sevilla in this semifinal match.

The Englishmen have been one of the favourites to win this competition after their impressive run up until this point.

Sevilla has a rich history in this competition and they will be keen to earn another trophy to cap off an impressive year.

The Spaniards remain one of the in-form sides still left after they saw off Wolves in the quarterfinals and they will want to eliminate another English team in this game.

The win over Wolves was Sevilla’s third consecutive win and fourth win in their last five games in all competitions.

Manchester United also come into this game in the midst of a good run of form as they have won their last three matches in all competitions, two of which have been in the Europa League.

The Red Devils struggled in their last game against Copenhagen and they will need to do better against Sevilla because the Spaniards are stronger opponents.

Sevilla come here in a fantastic run of form that has seen them play their last 19 games without losing and they will look to keep that run going far from home at the RheinEnergieStadion.