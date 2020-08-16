Internazionale vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview

Internazionale vs Shakhtar Donetsk Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Merkur Spielarena Date: 17th August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Antonio Conte is keen to end this season with a trophy and after missing out on the Italian Serie A and Italian Cup, the Europa League represents his last chance to earn a trophy before the season ends.

Shakhtar Donetsk on the other hand, won the Ukrainian Premier League again and they will want to add a European cup to their collection.

Inter Milan suffered from inconsistency for much of this season and that cost them the league title as they lost it to Juventus by just one point.

Their late push came a little too late but that fine run of form has helped them reach this stage of the Europa League and if they keep it up, they could win the competition outright.

Shakhtar Donetsk come here in the midst of a fine run of form that has seen them lose none of their last 14 games in all competitions.

The Ukrainians have won their last three on the trot and they have won 12 of their last 14.

Inter Milan come here on a five-game winning run and Conte’s men haven’t lost any of their last ten games in all competitions.

The elimination of return legs opens up the opportunity for surprise results and it will be interesting to see how these teams finish approach the game.