RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Germany and France have two teams each in the semifinal of this season’s Champions League and it has been an interesting year.

RB Leipzig is the first German side that isn’t Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage of the competition in over 10 years and it always seems like the end of the road for them until they win.

PSG has spent so much money to win this trophy and maybe this will be the year that the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lead them to European glory.

The Germans were rebuilt in 2009 and they have had such a rapid rise in German football that they have become an enviable team.

PSG is also a team that people love to hate on because of how they have spent their way to the top.

Both of these sides have now shown that money can actually fast track the progress that a team can make.

Leipzig ended their Bundesliga season in inconsistent form but they have turned on the style in the Champions League so far.

They beat Atletico Madrid in the last round to reach this stage of the competition and they will have had their confidence boosted by that 2-1 win.

PSG eliminated Atalanta in their last game with two late goals which could be a real moment that we look back on if they do manage to lift the trophy.

Mbappe only started on the bench in that game and his introduction tipped the game in their favour.

The Parisians will hope that he will be fit enough to start here in attempt to lead them to victory and a place in this years final.