Lyon vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich will present the next tough test for this impressive Lyon team as they look to reach the final of the Champions as one of two underdogs.

The Frenchmen have defied the odds by beating Juventus and Manchester City to reach the semifinals and they will hope to cause another upset in this game.

Bayern Munich are strong favourites to win this competition as they eye another treble season.

The Germans have been in fantastic form for much of this season and their 8-2 demolition job on Barcelona in the quarterfinals just shows how brutal they can be when they are in top form.

The Bavarians have won the German league and Cup double this season but their campaign will feel incomplete if their fine season doesn’t end with them winning this competition.

Lyon won’t be playing in Europe next season which shows how bad their domestic campaign was but they can change that by winning this competition.

Moussa Dembele has been important to them and he scored twice off the bench against Manchester City – he is one player that Bayern has to keep an eye on.

Robert Lewandowski is also having a storming season and although he scored just once against Barcelona, he cannot stop scoring and he could be the difference in this game.