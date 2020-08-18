Sevilla vs Internazionale Preview

Sevilla vs Internazionale Competition – UEFA Europa League Final 2020 Stadium – RheinEnergieStadion Date: 21st August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla and Inter Milan face off in this year’s Europa League final with both teams looking to end the season with the trophy.

Inter Milan had a fine end to their season and missed out on winning the Serie A title by just a single point.

They have continued their fine form in the Europa League and after demolishing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semifinal, they will be keen to get the better of an equally impressive Sevilla side.

Sevilla ended their campaign in the Spanish top four after a fine campaign under Julen Lopetegui. They also ended Manchester United and Wolves’ campaign in this competition.

The Spaniards have such a rich history in this competition and they will look to win it here again.

Both teams come into this game in fine runs of form.

Sevilla has won their last four matches in all competitions, the last three which came in the Europa League.

Inter Milan has won all 6 of their last six matches and they will hope that they can go all the way and win this game and be crowned Europa League champions.

These teams have met just once before now in a friendly game in 2008 and the game ended in a goalless draw.