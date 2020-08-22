Paris St-Germain vs Bayern Munich Preview

Paris St-Germain vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Europa League Final 2020 Stadium – Estádio da Luz Date: 23rd August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG has finally reached the pinnacle of their ambitions and it will mean everything for them to win this Champions League final.

The perennial French champions have spent so much money to acquire the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to achieve this and now they are just one game away from their primary objective.

Bayern Munich has a better history in this competition even though their participation in the final has also come with disappointments, most notably against Chelsea in front of their fans in 2012.

The Bavarians have scored a number of huge wins on their way to the final including an 8-2 win over Barcelona and it seems like this is their year.

Just like PSG, Bayern made a clean sweep of domestic titles in the recently concluded season and they will be looking to add this Champions League to those competitions.

One piece of good news for PSG in recent weeks has been the return to fitness of Kylian Mbappe and the young Frenchman will be one player to watch in this game.

Bayern Munich has the ever-reliable and lethal Robert Lewandowski leading their attack and the Pole has scored more than 50 goals in all competitions this season.

Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry have also been in red-hot form for the Germans ahead of this game and we should expect a solid performance from both of them in this game.

Bayern Munich has the superior head-to-head among these teams in all competitions as the Germans have won three of the last five meetings.

Bookmakers have priced Bayern Munich up as steady favourites to come out on top in this game however the odds are close and with Munich defending in few numbers, we could see a shock result.

Goal markets point to one thing only and that is plenty of goals as over 2.5 goals is currently trading long odds-on prior to kick-off so expect fireworks as this years Uefa Champions League finally draws to a close albeit a few months later than previously planned.