Celtic vs Ferencvaros Preview

Celtic will continue their quest to reach the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League when they host Hungarians, Ferencvaros for this game.

The Scottish Champions need to get into the group stages of this season’s competition after missing out on it the last time out and this is their latest test.

Ferencvaros don’t have as much pedigree as Celtic does in this competition but the Hungarians will be keen to make an impression in this game and hopefully reach the next round.

The Hoops have started their season unbeaten after four competitive games ahead of this match.

They struggled but eventually beat Dundee United in their last league game 1-0. They were in better form when they faced KR Reykjavik in the last round of the Champions League after they won the game 6-0.

Ferencvaros impressed in the last round as they beat Swedish side Djurgarden 2-0 to set up this clash.

The Hungarians have played a league game and a Champions League match this season and they have lost none, winning one.

Celtic has played two competitive games at home this season and they have scored 11 times in those matches. Fans will be hoping for a similarly high scoreline in this game.