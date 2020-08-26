Motherwell vs Glentoran Preview

Motherwell vs Glentoran Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Fir Park Date: 27th August 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Motherwell and Glentoran will face each other in this game hoping to reach the next qualifying round of the Europa League.

Both teams come into this game as unfancied sides and whoever reaches the next round may struggle to progress beyond.

Motherwell has started this season in the worst form possible and their fans will hope that maybe Europe will bring some good results.

The home side has played 5 Scottish Premiership games before this match and they have won none, losing three.

Their last defeat leaves them fourth from bottom in the league table and level on points (2) with the bottom side so it’s safe to say their season hasn’t really started.

Northern Irish Glentoran comes here in a better run of form after they won their last three competitive games ahead of this match.

The visitors have played one more game in Europe after beating HB Torshavn in the last round to get here.

Apart from that win, their other competitive games have been in the Irish Cup and they have managed two wins out of two in that competition.

Although Glentoran have better form, Motherwell come from a league which is widely considered a higher level so despite their poor form, they are heavy odds-on favourites with bookmakers to come out on top in this tie.