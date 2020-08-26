Lyon vs Dijon FCO Preview

Lyon vs Dijon FCO Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Groupama Stadium Date: 28th August 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Lyon will hope to end this 2020/21 season back inside the Champions League after they missed out on Europe entirely in the last campaign. They did have one of the best Champions League campaigns as they reached the semifinal of the competition before losing to eventual winners, Bayern Munich. Their run in the Champions League will have given them momentum and that should help them challenge PSG for the Ligue 1 title in this campaign. This will be Lyon’s first league game of the season because of their elongated participation in the Champions League and they will want to start the season on a bright note. Dijon continued their poor showing in their final pre-season games of the season as they were beaten 0-1 by Angers in their first league game of the season last weekend. The French side lost their last two pre-season matches and they have to be worried about scoring goals and winning games now. Lyon beat Juventus and Manchester City in their Champions League run and that form alone should earn them a comfortable win here if they maintain that standard. Dijon has presented tough tests for Lyon in the latest head-to-heads between them as they are unbeaten against them in two games, winning one. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
France Ligue 1 Results
Lyon vs Dijon FCO
Competition – France Ligue 1
Stadium – Groupama Stadium
Date: 28th August 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Lyon will hope to end this 2020/21 season back inside the Champions League after they missed out on Europe entirely in the last campaign.
They did have one of the best Champions League campaigns as they reached the semifinal of the competition before losing to eventual winners, Bayern Munich.
Their run in the Champions League will have given them momentum and that should help them challenge PSG for the Ligue 1 title in this campaign.
This will be Lyon’s first league game of the season because of their elongated participation in the Champions League and they will want to start the season on a bright note.
Dijon continued their poor showing in their final pre-season games of the season as they were beaten 0-1 by Angers in their first league game of the season last weekend.
The French side lost their last two pre-season matches and they have to be worried about scoring goals and winning games now.
Lyon beat Juventus and Manchester City in their Champions League run and that form alone should earn them a comfortable win here if they maintain that standard.
Dijon has presented tough tests for Lyon in the latest head-to-heads between them as they are unbeaten against them in two games, winning one.
Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:
France Ligue 1 Table