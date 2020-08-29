Metz vs AS Monaco Preview

Metz vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Saint-Symphorien Date: 30th August 2020 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Metz will launch their Ligue 1 campaign with this game against Monaco while the municipality side will look to get their first win of the campaign after being held to a 2-2 draw by Reims in their season opener last time out.

Nico Kovac has been tasked with taking Monaco back to the top of the French Ligue 1 standings when this season ends and he will be keen to get his first win on the board here.

Metz will be hoping to have a fine season in this campaign and as their start has been delayed, they will be keen to kick things off on the brightest note possible.

The home side has been in fine form in pre-season games, winning three of their last four and losing just one of their seven games in preparation for the new season.

Monaco didn’t have the best of pre-seasons as they won just two of their last four games in preparation for the new season.

Kovac knows that he is managing an underachieving side and he will want to prove that his struggles at Bayern Munich don’t really define his career as a manager.

Metz have enjoyed the upper hand in recent clashes between these teams as they won both clashes last season and Monaco will be keen end that run in this game.

Bookmakers have priced Monaco up as slight favourites to come out on top in this game however the odds are close and Metz are priced up competitively on home soil.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Stade de Reims 12:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Angers SCO 14:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Metz 14:00 Monaco Nantes 14:00 Nîmes Saint-Etienne 14:00 Lorient Brest 20:00 Olympique de Marseille Lens 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain Girondins de Bordeaux 20:00 Olympique Lyonnais Montpellier Hérault SC 16:00 OGC Nice Saint-Etienne 20:00 Strasbourg LOSC Lille Métropole 12:00 Metz Angers SCO 14:00 Stade de Reims Dijon 14:00 Brest Lorient 14:00 Lens Nîmes 14:00 Stade Rennais FC Monaco 16:00 Nantes Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Olympique de Marseille Montpellier Hérault SC 20:00 Olympique Lyonnais Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Metz Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Saint-Etienne

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 OGC Nice 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 2 Stade Rennais FC 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 3 Nîmes 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 4 Olympique Lyonnais 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 5 Lorient 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 6 Angers SCO 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 7 Monaco 1 0 1 0 2 2 +0 1 8 Stade de Reims 1 0 1 0 2 2 +0 1 9 Girondins de Bordeaux 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 10 Nantes 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 LOSC Lille Métropole 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 12 Metz 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Olympique de Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Saint-Etienne 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Lens 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 17 Montpellier Hérault SC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 18 Dijon 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 19 Strasbourg 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 20 Brest 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

