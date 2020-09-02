Germany vs Spain Preview

Germany vs Spain Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium – Mercedes-Benz Arena Date: 3rd September 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Two of Europe’s best sides Germany and Spain face off in this Nations League game with both countries hoping to get one over their rivals.

Germany has recovered from a terrible World Cup in 2018 to become one of the top sides in Europe again.

The Germans come into this game in a fine run of form that has seen them win four and of their last five matches.

Spain has also been in fine form ahead of this game especially on the goal-scoring front, but they will know that Germany presents a different and tougher test for them.

The Spaniards beat Malta and Romania in their last two games, scoring 12 goals and conceding none, but those countries are not of the same class as Germany.

Spain has also struggled against slightly better opponents as they were held to draws by Norway and Sweden in two of their last five games.

These teams have served up some impressive encounters in their recent head-to-heads, but Spain tends to win when it matters.

Germany has won of the last two head-to-heads however they were friendly games and Spain did beat them the last two times they met in competitive games making this an intriguing tie.