Romania vs Northern Ireland Preview

This Nations League Group B game sees two struggling teams meet each other both hoping to get back to form with a win here.

Spain smashed 5 goals past Romania in their last game while Germany smashed 6 past Northern Ireland so both of these sides will be hurting ahead of this game.

Romania is in the midst of a terrible run of form ahead of this game with no wins from their last three matches, losing twice.

Northern Ireland has also lost three of their last five games, but they earned an impressive 2-3 win at Czech Republic recently and they will use that as a motivation to get something from this game.

Romania’s home form hasn’t been the best as they have won just two of their last five home games and none of their last two.

Northern Ireland on the other hand has three wins from their last five games on the road and they will look to get another one in this game.

Romania has won two of their last three games between these teams regardless of the location.