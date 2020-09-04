Iceland vs England Preview

Iceland welcome England for this Nations League game hoping that the disruption of Gareth Southgates team will play in their favour.

England has had their preparation for this game disrupted by players needing to be self-isolated and Harry Maguire having to be dropped because of his problems while on holiday.

Four years ago, Iceland pulled off one of the greatest upsets in modern football history as they beat England in Euro 2016.

Now the Englishmen will look to avenge that loss but the Icelandic players will not back down that easily.

Southgate has called up several new players for this set of international games with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden given their first call ups.

The new stars will hope to impress but just how many of them will feature in this game remains unclear.

Iceland has been in commendable form with four wins and no losses from their last five international games.

England has also been in solid form with goals coming along with their three wins from three ahead of this game.

England scored 17 goals from those three games and conceded no goals. Fans will hope that they can continue that form here.