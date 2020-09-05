Switzerland vs Germany Preview

After losing to Ukraine, Switzerland will be hoping to beat Germany in this UEFA Nations League group A match.

Both teams come here off the back of disappointing results after Germany conceded a late equalizer to share the points against Spain in their last game.

These teams did well in the last Nations League season and that is why they are currently in group A but one of them will be relegated and both sides will work hard to ensure that they are not the one.

Switzerland lost 2-1 at Ukraine in their last game after conceding an impressive goal to the Ukrainians away from home.

They now have a chance to use St. Jakob-Park to their advantage when they host Germany.

Germany’s game against Spain was quite a boring affair, but Timo Werner’s goal to open the scoring was a fantastic goal and they will no doubt regret their defencive lapse in the dying seconds before Spain scored.

They have a number of players from Bayern Munich who just won the Champions League and they will hope that those players show themselves in this game and help them get the result that they need.