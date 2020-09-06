Netherlands vs Italy Preview

Two European heavyweights meet in this game as one of them will hope to get one over the other.

The Netherlands come into this game after a 1-0 win over Poland in their last game.

The Dutch side earned that win despite losing their manager Ronald Koeman to Barcelona.

Italy drew their last game 1-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina at home. The Italians will look to get something from this game but it will tough against a top team like the Netherlands.

The Netherlands lead this group at the moment and they know that the Italians are their toughest opponents.

A win here for either side will be a serious morale booster for them and also help them avoid being relegated from this level.

In the absence of fans, the teams have been evenly matched but the Netherlands will know that people watching at home will expect a win.

Goals have been scarce in this group but that could be down to players being rusty after a long break from football.

Steven Bergwijn has emerged as one of the most important players in the Netherlands and he will look to get the goals that will make the difference in this game.