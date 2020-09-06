France vs Croatia Preview

France will host Croatia for a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final and the French will hope that they can win again to prove that they are still Champions of the World.

The French side is in fine form ahead of this game after winning their last three games against Sweden, Albania and Moldova.

Two of those wins came from home and they drew one of their last two home games ahead of this game.

Croatia was one of the teams who didn’t really impress in their first game back on the international stage as they were beaten 4-1 by Portugal last time out.

Prior to that game however, the Croats won two consecutive games and they were unbeaten in six consecutive games.

Their away form hasn’t been the best as they haven’t won any of their last three on the road and they have just one win from their last five road games.

France has been in better form at home as they have won four of their last five home games ahead of this match.

The Frenchmen have a star in Kylian Mbappe to get them the goals and they will bank on him to have an influence in this game.