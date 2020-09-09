Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis Date: 10th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence when they visit Lens for this league game but the French champions and Champions League finalists have been rocked by some of their players testing positive for Covid-19.

The Ligue 1 appears to be a given for the Parisians every year as they always seem to stroll to the title.

They have however, lost Thiago Silva to Chelsea after they hesitated to hand him a new deal and they might struggle this season.

While PSG will be starting their campaign, Lens have already begun their campaign and their first game ended in a 2-1 loss at league leaders Nice.

That loss leaves them 16th in the league table and facing early an early struggle however they will feel that the season has just started and that they can continue their campaign with a win in this game.

PSG has dominated the French top flight for a long time now and they will want to win the Ligue 1 in this campaign as well.

Nice has set the pace with two wins from two and PSG knows that they cannot fall behind too far so they will be keen to get started with a win in this game.

Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe, Leandro Paredes, and Neymar are all going to miss this game because they are in quarantine making this a very intriguing game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Lens 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain Girondins de Bordeaux 20:00 Olympique Lyonnais Montpellier Hérault SC 16:00 OGC Nice Saint-Etienne 20:00 Strasbourg LOSC Lille Métropole 12:00 Metz Angers SCO 14:00 Stade de Reims Dijon 14:00 Brest Lorient 14:00 Lens Nîmes 14:00 Stade Rennais FC Monaco 16:00 Nantes Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Olympique de Marseille Montpellier Hérault SC 20:00 Olympique Lyonnais Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Metz Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Saint-Etienne Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 Nîmes Lens 16:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Stade Rennais FC 20:00 Monaco

France Ligue 1 Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 OGC Nice 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 2 Girondins de Bordeaux 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 3 Monaco 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 4 Stade Rennais FC 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 5 LOSC Lille Métropole 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 6 Nantes 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 7 Nîmes 2 1 0 1 5 2 +3 3 8 Olympique Lyonnais 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 9 Saint-Etienne 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 10 Olympique de Marseille 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 11 Lorient 2 1 0 1 3 3 +0 3 12 Angers SCO 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 13 Stade de Reims 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 14 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Lens 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 16 Montpellier Hérault SC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 17 Metz 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 18 Dijon 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 19 Strasbourg 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 20 Brest 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

France Ligue 1 Results