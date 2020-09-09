Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis Date: 10th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence when they visit Lens for this league game but the French champions and Champions League finalists have been rocked by some of their players testing positive for Covid-19. The Ligue 1 appears to be a given for the Parisians every year as they always seem to stroll to the title. They have however, lost Thiago Silva to Chelsea after they hesitated to hand him a new deal and they might struggle this season. While PSG will be starting their campaign, Lens have already begun their campaign and their first game ended in a 2-1 loss at league leaders Nice. That loss leaves them 16th in the league table and facing early an early struggle however they will feel that the season has just started and that they can continue their campaign with a win in this game. PSG has dominated the French top flight for a long time now and they will want to win the Ligue 1 in this campaign as well. Nice has set the pace with two wins from two and PSG knows that they cannot fall behind too far so they will be keen to get started with a win in this game. Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe, Leandro Paredes, and Neymar are all going to miss this game because they are in quarantine making this a very intriguing game. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
