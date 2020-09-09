Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Nuevo Los Cármenes

Date: 11th September 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Spanish League returns with Granada hosting Athletic Bilbao in this game and they will be hoping to get off to a good start.

Granada was one of the more impressive sides in the league last season as they ended the campaign 7th in the league table which will see them play in the Europa League this season.

Athletico Bilbao finished 11th in the league table last time out and the Basque side will hope to end this campaign in a better position when it ends so a fine start is important to them.

Granada hasn’t been in the best form in their pre-season games ahead of this new season and their fans will hope that when it matters, they will come good.

They have lost two of their three pre-season games that they have played and they scored just twice in those matches.

Bilbao’s preparations also haven’t been the best as they won just one of four pre-season games and drew two.

Coincidentally, these teams met on the same ground in their last league game of last season and Granada triumphed by beating their visitors 4-0.

Granada won the last two times these teams have met and they both came at their home stadium.

