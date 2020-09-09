Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Nuevo Los Cármenes Date: 11th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Spanish League returns with Granada hosting Athletic Bilbao in this game and they will be hoping to get off to a good start.

Granada was one of the more impressive sides in the league last season as they ended the campaign 7th in the league table which will see them play in the Europa League this season.

Athletico Bilbao finished 11th in the league table last time out and the Basque side will hope to end this campaign in a better position when it ends so a fine start is important to them.

Granada hasn’t been in the best form in their pre-season games ahead of this new season and their fans will hope that when it matters, they will come good.

They have lost two of their three pre-season games that they have played and they scored just twice in those matches.

Bilbao’s preparations also haven’t been the best as they won just one of four pre-season games and drew two.

Coincidentally, these teams met on the same ground in their last league game of last season and Granada triumphed by beating their visitors 4-0.

Granada won the last two times these teams have met and they both came at their home stadium.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Granada 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Eibar 15:00 Celta Vigo Cádiz 20:00 Osasuna Barcelona 01:00 Elche Real Madrid 01:00 Getafe Real Valladolid 15:00 Real Sociedad Villarreal 17:30 Huesca Valencia 20:00 Levante Deportivo Alavés 20:00 Real Betis Getafe 20:00 Osasuna Villarreal 15:00 Eibar Celta Vigo 20:00 Valencia Levante 01:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 01:00 Elche Huesca 15:00 Cádiz Granada 17:30 Deportivo Alavés Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Madrid Real Betis 20:00 Real Valladolid

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Athletic Bilbao 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 2 Atlético de Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 3 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 4 Celta Vigo 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 5 Cádiz 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 6 Deportivo Alavés 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 7 Eibar 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Granada 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Huesca 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Levante 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Osasuna 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 Real Betis 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Real Sociedad 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 17 Real Valladolid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 18 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 19 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 20 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

