Fulham vs Arsenal Preview

Fulham vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 12th September 2020 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Fulham will welcome the resurgent Arsenal on their return to the Premier League after they won promotion to the English top-flight last season. The Gunners have become a better side under Mikel Arteta since he took over late last year and he will look to build on winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield by ending this campaign in the top four. Fulham struggled and were relegated on their return to the English top-flight in the 2018/19 season. They will hope to do better in this campaign, but the Premier League has become even tougher with most teams heading straight back down when they gain promotion. Scott Parker’s side has been looking to make some additions to their team in this transfer window – adding Alphonse Areola for the new campaign will be a welcome boost but this game will be tough regardless. Arsenal has signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William and Dani Ceballos for the new season and their fans will feel that their team has the upper hand in this game. Aspiring EPL teams start the season as they wish to go on and Arsenal will be keen to get off to a winning start in this game in what is a London Derby. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
