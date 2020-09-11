Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 13th September 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham and Everton will meet in this game as two of the game’s most successful managers – Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns.

Both managers have been hired to take their teams to the next level and end their trophy droughts.

They have both also been backed in this transfer window and there is a feeling that they will not be allowed to make excuses.

This game is a must-watch in this opening weekend with Everton looking to showcase their new team that includes the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan.

Tottenham has also signed Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart. The first two are expected to start this game as they are top signings that have delighted Mourinho.

Spurs ended the last campaign 6th in the league table after seeing injuries to key men rock their pursuit of a top-four spot.

The Lilywhites are still expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes and this game might show which positions they need to strengthen further.

Everton finished the last campaign in a poor position but the Toffees have strengthened their side in this transfer window and they will expect Ancellotti to grant them European football at least when this campaign comes to an end.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Fulham 12:30 Arsenal Crystal Palace 15:00 Southampton Liverpool 17:30 Leeds United West Ham United 20:00 Newcastle United West Bromwich Albion 14:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Everton Sheffield United 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Chelsea Everton 12:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 15:00 Fulham Manchester United 17:30 Crystal Palace Arsenal 20:00 West Ham United Southampton 12:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool Leicester City 19:00 Burnley Aston Villa 18:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 3 Brighton & Hov… 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 4 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 5 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 6 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 7 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Leeds United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Leicester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 18 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 19 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

Latest Premier League Results