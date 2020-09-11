Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 13th September 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Tottenham and Everton will meet in this game as two of the game’s most successful managers – Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns. Both managers have been hired to take their teams to the next level and end their trophy droughts. They have both also been backed in this transfer window and there is a feeling that they will not be allowed to make excuses. This game is a must-watch in this opening weekend with Everton looking to showcase their new team that includes the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan. Tottenham has also signed Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart. The first two are expected to start this game as they are top signings that have delighted Mourinho. Spurs ended the last campaign 6th in the league table after seeing injuries to key men rock their pursuit of a top-four spot. The Lilywhites are still expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes and this game might show which positions they need to strengthen further. Everton finished the last campaign in a poor position but the Toffees have strengthened their side in this transfer window and they will expect Ancellotti to grant them European football at least when this campaign comes to an end. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Tottenham and Everton will meet in this game as two of the game’s most successful managers – Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns.
Both managers have been hired to take their teams to the next level and end their trophy droughts.
They have both also been backed in this transfer window and there is a feeling that they will not be allowed to make excuses.
This game is a must-watch in this opening weekend with Everton looking to showcase their new team that includes the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan.
Tottenham has also signed Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart. The first two are expected to start this game as they are top signings that have delighted Mourinho.
Spurs ended the last campaign 6th in the league table after seeing injuries to key men rock their pursuit of a top-four spot.
The Lilywhites are still expected to make more signings before the transfer window closes and this game might show which positions they need to strengthen further.
Everton finished the last campaign in a poor position but the Toffees have strengthened their side in this transfer window and they will expect Ancellotti to grant them European football at least when this campaign comes to an end.
