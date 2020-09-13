Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Community Stadium Date: 14th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Chelsea will look to start the new season finely after splashing the cash to sign the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. The Blues have spectacularly backed Frank Lampard after he managed to lead them to a top four finish last season. The former midfielder is now expected to challenge for the title this season especially after he reached the final of the FA Cup last month. Brighton will also be hoping for another fine campaign away from relegation troubles. The Seagulls have also been busy in the transfer market but the return of Ben White from his impressive loan spell at Leeds will be like a new signing for them. The Englishman was a subject of interest from the Premier League new boys but Brighton has kept hold of him and even handed him a new deal. These teams met in pre-season and Brighton scored late to hold the Blues to a one-all draw. This game is a competitive one and both sides are expected to take it more seriously than the aforementioned friendly so expect a lively game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Date: 14th September 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Chelsea will look to start the new season finely after splashing the cash to sign the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.
The Blues have spectacularly backed Frank Lampard after he managed to lead them to a top four finish last season.
The former midfielder is now expected to challenge for the title this season especially after he reached the final of the FA Cup last month.
Brighton will also be hoping for another fine campaign away from relegation troubles.
The Seagulls have also been busy in the transfer market but the return of Ben White from his impressive loan spell at Leeds will be like a new signing for them.
The Englishman was a subject of interest from the Premier League new boys but Brighton has kept hold of him and even handed him a new deal.
These teams met in pre-season and Brighton scored late to hold the Blues to a one-all draw.
This game is a competitive one and both sides are expected to take it more seriously than the aforementioned friendly so expect a lively game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results