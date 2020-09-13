Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Community Stadium Date: 14th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea will look to start the new season finely after splashing the cash to sign the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The Blues have spectacularly backed Frank Lampard after he managed to lead them to a top four finish last season.

The former midfielder is now expected to challenge for the title this season especially after he reached the final of the FA Cup last month.

Brighton will also be hoping for another fine campaign away from relegation troubles.

The Seagulls have also been busy in the transfer market but the return of Ben White from his impressive loan spell at Leeds will be like a new signing for them.

The Englishman was a subject of interest from the Premier League new boys but Brighton has kept hold of him and even handed him a new deal.

These teams met in pre-season and Brighton scored late to hold the Blues to a one-all draw.

This game is a competitive one and both sides are expected to take it more seriously than the aforementioned friendly so expect a lively game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Sheffield United 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Chelsea Everton 12:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 15:00 Fulham Manchester United 17:30 Crystal Palace Arsenal 20:00 West Ham United Southampton 12:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool Leicester City 19:00 Burnley Aston Villa 18:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 12:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton West Bromwich Albion 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 20:00 Southampton

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 5 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 6 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 7 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 Brighton & Hov… 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Leeds United 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 16 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 17 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 18 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 19 Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 20 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Latest Premier League Results