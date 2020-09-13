Montpellier vs Lyon Preview

Montpellier vs Lyon Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade de la Mosson Date: 15th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Montpellier will look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Nice last time out when they host Lyon in this game.

Lyon has no European commitments this season and they will look to use that as motivation to end this campaign with a trophy.

The hosts have started the season with a win and a defeat but they beat Nice in impressive fashion in their last game and this game presents another chance for them to earn more points against one of the strongest sides in Ligue 1.

Lyon was held to a goalless draw at Bordeaux last time out and that result followed their 4-1 win over Dijon in the first game of the season.

They remain an impressive team and they will be keen to get all the points in this game.

The hosts won when these teams faced each other last on this ground but Lyon has two wins and one loss from their last five head-to-heads.

Lyon’s attack is being spearheaded by Memphis Depay and the Dutchman is being rumoured to be on the move.

He will be looking to keep interest in him on the high side with another fine showing in this game.

