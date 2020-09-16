Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium – Parc des Princes

Date: 16th September 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Winless PSG face Metz in this game as they look to get their first league win of the season after back to back losses.

The Champions League finalists have made the worst possible start to the season which wasn’t helped by some of their key players testing positive for Covid-19.

PSG has been beaten by Lens and Marseille in the league this season and they will hope to escape another loss to this equally struggling Metz side.

Just like PSG, Metz has lost both of their opening league games and those losses came by a lone goal.

This game offers both teams the chance to get their season started and PSG will know that they have already fallen behind in the race for the title and they have to get their first points on the board.

PSG’s last loss was at home however against Metz, they have a fine record at home winning all five home head-to-head games against them in recent times.

Metz lost their last away game against Lille and they will not want to end another road trip with a defeat here.

