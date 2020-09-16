Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Metz Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 16th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Winless PSG face Metz in this game as they look to get their first league win of the season after back to back losses.

The Champions League finalists have made the worst possible start to the season which wasn’t helped by some of their key players testing positive for Covid-19.

PSG has been beaten by Lens and Marseille in the league this season and they will hope to escape another loss to this equally struggling Metz side.

Just like PSG, Metz has lost both of their opening league games and those losses came by a lone goal.

This game offers both teams the chance to get their season started and PSG will know that they have already fallen behind in the race for the title and they have to get their first points on the board.

PSG’s last loss was at home however against Metz, they have a fine record at home winning all five home head-to-head games against them in recent times.

Metz lost their last away game against Lille and they will not want to end another road trip with a defeat here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Metz Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Saint-Etienne Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 Nîmes Lens 16:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Stade Rennais FC 20:00 Monaco OGC Nice 12:00 Paris Saint-Germain Brest 14:00 Lorient Metz 14:00 Stade de Reims Montpellier Hérault SC 14:00 Angers SCO Strasbourg 14:00 Dijon Nantes 16:00 Saint-Etienne Olympique de Marseille 20:00 LOSC Lille Métropole LOSC Lille Métropole 20:00 Nantes Saint-Etienne 16:00 Stade Rennais FC Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Metz

France Ligue 1 Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Stade Rennais FC 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7 2 Monaco 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 3 LOSC Lille Métropole 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 4 Saint-Etienne 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 5 Montpellier Hérault SC 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 6 Olympique de Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 7 OGC Nice 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 8 Lens 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 9 Angers SCO 3 2 0 1 2 2 +0 6 10 Girondins de Bordeaux 3 1 2 0 2 0 +2 5 11 Olympique Lyonnais 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 12 Nantes 3 1 1 1 3 3 +0 4 13 Nîmes 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1 3 14 Lorient 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 15 Brest 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 16 Stade de Reims 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1 17 Metz 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 18 Paris Saint-Germain 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 19 Dijon 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0 20 Strasbourg 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

